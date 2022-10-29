Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $335.49 million and $10.82 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.45 or 0.32105579 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.