Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

