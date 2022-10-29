Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0510

Chain (XCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $6.34 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.70 or 0.31991675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.