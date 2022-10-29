Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $502.79 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $502.79 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00036340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

