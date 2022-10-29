Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from €102.00 ($104.08) to €105.00 ($107.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $97.71 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

