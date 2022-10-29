Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.
American Tower Trading Up 3.0 %
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.