Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

American Tower Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.