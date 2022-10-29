Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 20,019 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.