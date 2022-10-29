Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.18). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.35 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,013,715 shares trading hands.

Chariot Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

