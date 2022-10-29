Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.47 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

