Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.7 %

SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.