Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAY remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

