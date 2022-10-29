Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.95.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
