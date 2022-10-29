Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

