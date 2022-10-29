Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 19,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

