Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 86.82% and a net margin of 80.08%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.97%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

