Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). 698,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 473,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.78.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

