Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

