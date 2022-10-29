Chia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.77 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.49 or 0.00152322 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $173.04 million and $4.77 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.



About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,494,791 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,791 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

