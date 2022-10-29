Chia Price Hits $32.65 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $32.65 or 0.00156054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $179.59 million and $5.45 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,500,245 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,637 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

