Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.05 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

