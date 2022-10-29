Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

