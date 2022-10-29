Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.74. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

