Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.