Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

