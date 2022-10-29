Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

