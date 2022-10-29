Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.