Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 685.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

