Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,540 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

