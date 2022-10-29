Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254.98 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $254.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,975,365 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

