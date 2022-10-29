China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of CCVTF stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 4.72 and a 1-year high of 4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.72.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
