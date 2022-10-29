China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 4.72 and a 1-year high of 4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.72.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

