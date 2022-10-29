China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 1.0 %

CMAKY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.