China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 1.0 %
CMAKY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.
About China Minsheng Banking
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
