China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Performance
COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.62.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
