China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.62.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

