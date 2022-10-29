Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 1,162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Chinasoft International Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Chinasoft International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.