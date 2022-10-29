Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of CJEWY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.