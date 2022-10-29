Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.