CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CIXX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,547. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

