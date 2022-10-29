CIBC Cuts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$32.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWO. Barclays cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.22.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.16.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$9.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

