CIBC Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$20.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$22.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LCFS opened at C$10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.53. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of C$9.16 and a 52 week high of C$15.48.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.