CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Update

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 6.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $142,000.

NASDAQ:CINC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 906,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,795. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

