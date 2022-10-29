Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.38. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
