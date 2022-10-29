Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.