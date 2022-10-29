Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

