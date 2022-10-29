Citigroup Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $770.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $720.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $836.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $839.22.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

