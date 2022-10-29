Citigroup Upgrades Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

