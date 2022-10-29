Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

