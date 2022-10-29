Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

DIS stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

