CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.4 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
About CK Asset
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Asset (CHKGF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.