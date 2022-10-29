CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

