Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Trading Down 6.8 %

CKNHF traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Clarkson has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.