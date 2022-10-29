Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,863,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 1,381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.