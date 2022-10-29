Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 469,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,628. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

