Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $472.90 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.12. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.